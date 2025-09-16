MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Roswell, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors has been officially recognized as the, following an independent review conducted earlier this month. The annual award evaluates roofing companies in the greater Atlanta area on the basis of workmanship, service quality, regulatory compliance, and customer feedback.

The recognition is based on a review process that considers metrics such as installation quality, service reliability, warranty fulfillment, and communication with clients. Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors was selected through a scoring process that included industry assessments and homeowner responses collected in early 2025.

"This award reflects the standards we aim to meet across our projects," said Michael Johnson, President of Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors. "We appreciate the recognition and will continue to focus on maintaining consistent work practices and service responsiveness."

Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. The company provides roofing, storm repair, and exterior restoration services to residential and commercial clients in the Atlanta metro region. It is certified by manufacturers including GAF and CertainTeed and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

As of mid-2025, the company reports having completed over 8,000 roofing and restoration projects across Georgia. Internal records indicate an average of over 700 completed projects per year and a cumulative customer review score of 4.9 out of 5 across public platforms.

The Best Roofer in Atlanta award is presented by an independent panel composed of professionals in construction and related trades. The selection process includes evaluation of service history, customer review trends, complaint resolution, and licensing status. Finalists must demonstrate compliance with local and state regulations and carry appropriate insurance coverage. Community involvement and ongoing staff training are also taken into account.

Key evaluation areas included:



Consistency of workmanship and inspection pass rates

Storm response performance, including timeliness and follow-up Clarity of communication during project execution

The firm employs roofing specialists, field supervisors, and administrative staff in support of restoration and exterior repair work across Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, and surrounding counties.

In addition to standard service offerings, the company maintains a participation record in nonprofit repair projects, including contributions to Habitat for Humanity and seasonal community programs.

About Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors

Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors (also operating as Peachtree Restorations) provides residential and commercial roofing, storm damage repair, and exterior restoration services in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2012, the company is based in Roswell, Georgia, and holds certifications from GAF and CertainTeed. It is fully licensed and insured in the state of Georgia and maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

