Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Congratulates Mexico On Independence Day


2025-09-16 05:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of the United Mexican States (Mexico) Claudia Sheinbaum on her country's Independence Day's anniversary.
His Highness the Amir wished the Mexican president well-being, for her nation and the friendly Mexican people optimum progress and prosperity. (end)
rk


MENAFN16092025000071011013ID1110067204

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search