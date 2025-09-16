Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Congratulates Mexico On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of the United Mexican States (Mexico) Claudia Sheinbaum on her country's Independence Day's anniversary.
His Highness the Amir wished the Mexican president well-being, for her nation and the friendly Mexican people optimum progress and prosperity. (end)
