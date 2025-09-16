Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Airstrikes Kill 18 More Civilians
(MENAFN) At least 18 people lost their lives and more than 40 others sustained injuries on Tuesday after Israeli warplanes launched strikes across multiple locations in Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip, medical officials reported to a news agency.
In the northwest area of Gaza City, near the General Security Junction, Israeli air attacks on residential areas claimed the lives of eight Palestinians and wounded 40 others.
In the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, three additional casualties were reported, including two children, after Israeli warplanes targeted two occupied homes. Numerous people remain trapped beneath the debris.
Further casualties were recorded in southern Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood, where an airstrike on a residence killed four Palestinians.
In central Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a house west of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the deaths of a couple and their daughter.
In the northwest area of Gaza City, near the General Security Junction, Israeli air attacks on residential areas claimed the lives of eight Palestinians and wounded 40 others.
In the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, three additional casualties were reported, including two children, after Israeli warplanes targeted two occupied homes. Numerous people remain trapped beneath the debris.
Further casualties were recorded in southern Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood, where an airstrike on a residence killed four Palestinians.
In central Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a house west of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the deaths of a couple and their daughter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment