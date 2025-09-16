Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Airstrikes Kill 18 More Civilians

2025-09-16 05:04:25
(MENAFN) At least 18 people lost their lives and more than 40 others sustained injuries on Tuesday after Israeli warplanes launched strikes across multiple locations in Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip, medical officials reported to a news agency.

In the northwest area of Gaza City, near the General Security Junction, Israeli air attacks on residential areas claimed the lives of eight Palestinians and wounded 40 others.

In the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, three additional casualties were reported, including two children, after Israeli warplanes targeted two occupied homes. Numerous people remain trapped beneath the debris.

Further casualties were recorded in southern Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood, where an airstrike on a residence killed four Palestinians.

In central Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a house west of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the deaths of a couple and their daughter.

