“No Warning, No Severance”: Bengaluru Employee Alleges Abrupt Termination By Canada-Based Firm

A Bengaluru-based employee recently revealed on social media that he was suddenly terminated by a Canada-based company without prior notice or severance pay. The post, shared on Reddit, quickly went viral, sparking debates on workplace ethics, remote work policies, and employee rights within multinational corporations.

Termination Cited as“Performance Issues”

According to the employee, he was let go via email on 11th September, citing“poor performance.” He claims he received no prior warnings, performance reviews, or formal communication regarding any issues. This abrupt termination has raised questions about the company's transparency and HR practices, particularly in the context of remote work arrangements.

Lack of Severance and Financial Concerns

The employee also highlighted that he was not offered any severance pay, leaving him in a precarious financial situation. In his Reddit post, he noted that his August salary, which was due on 7th September, had not been paid, and his attempts to contact HR went unanswered. The termination email mentioned only payment for the month of August and 11 days of September.

Employee Questions Fairness and Legal Entitlements

The Reddit post further stated:

“My offer letter clearly states a 2-month notice period if I resign. Shouldn't the company also pay me 2 months' severance if they terminate me?”

The employee, who works remotely in Bengaluru as a product designer with seven years of experience, expressed concern over how this termination might affect future job prospects. He mentioned that the CEO threatened to withhold his salary if he did not return the company laptop by 19th September.

Company Yet to Respond

The Canada-based company, which reportedly has a virtual registered office in Bengaluru, has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations.

Netizens React

The post has drawn widespread criticism, with many netizens expressing solidarity and sharing similar experiences of abrupt terminations.

User reactions include:

“Another day another story which makes you more sad than angry. No advice but more power to you op, keep at it, things will improve soon. You got this.”

“More power to you OP in this time!”

“Some companies state notice period in offer letter, but in termination they state removing with minimum notice. You should check the offer letter to see what it says.”

“Definitely people need to demand fair labour practices .. file a case on them.”

“I think its high time that people realise and also negotiate severance package, and also company notice period before firing employee in the offer letter beforehand so at least you could sue the company.”

Employee Seeks Legal Recourse and New Opportunities

The employee is now considering sending a legal notice to claim his entitlements and has also started looking for new job opportunities.