Japanese Politicians Join Race to Replace Ishiba
(MENAFN) Senior Japanese officials have declared their participation in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership contest after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba revealed his plan to step down.
According to a news agency, Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government’s chief spokesperson, confirmed his candidacy for the leadership race on Tuesday.
In addition, Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi signaled his determination to vie for the party’s top post.
Previously, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi had already announced his intention to run, while ex-State Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi is also anticipated to declare her candidacy soon.
Ishiba declared his resignation on Sept. 7, following his coalition’s loss in the upper house election held in July.
Despite relinquishing his role as LDP president, Ishiba will continue as prime minister until the party appoints a new leader — a role that, within Japan’s political structure, equates directly to the premiership.
The LDP leadership vote is scheduled for October, unless the party opts to organize it at an earlier date.
