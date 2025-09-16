Ukraine reports casualties in Recent Russian strikes
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Tuesday that two individuals lost their lives while 14 others sustained injuries following overnight Russian assaults on Zaporizhzhia and the nearby Polohivskyi district.
“Two people were killed and 14 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Polohivskyi district and Zaporizhzhia,” declared regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, noting that the injured were still undergoing medical care.
According to the air force, Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia around midnight with 10 salvos from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), suspected to be Tornado-S missiles.
