Al Ansari Financial Services Announces Dual Wins for its subsidiaries at “MEA Finance Leaders in Payments Awards” 2025
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 15 September 2025 – Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI) (the “Group”), the largest non-banking financial services provider in the GCC, announced that two of its subsidiaries won two prestigious awards at the annually held “MEA Finance Leaders in Payments Awards 202”", organised by MEA Finance magazine to honour the most prominent achievements in the payments and financial services sector, and to highlight innovation and excellence in providing smart solutions that contribute to driving growth in regional markets, in the presence of senior representatives from the financial and banking sectors across the region.
Al Ansari Exchange LLC, the leading remittance and foreign currency exchange service provider in the UAE, was awarded “Best Remittance and Foreign Exchange Services Provider”. While Blue Remit Ltd., the leading provider of innovative cross-border remittance solutions, won the “Best Cross-Border Payments Technology Provider” award.
Commenting on the achievement, Rashed A. Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services Group, stated: “We are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects the continued excellence of our subsidiaries in delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions. This achievement underscores the success of our strategy in enhancing customer experience and expanding our service offerings.”
He added: “Winning these awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services that set new benchmarks for excellence in the financial sector. We extend our sincere gratitude to our valued customers for their continued trust, and to our dedicated team members who remain the cornerstone of our success.”
