Dubai: Accident On Umm Suqeim St Causes Traffic On September 16


2025-09-16 04:25:54
Some morning commutes on Tuesday, September 16, might face some difficulties as Dubai Police have issued an alert about an accident.

The accident, which happened at an intersection on Umm Suqeim Street, has caused congestion in the area.

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution and to take alternative routes to their destinations this morning.

