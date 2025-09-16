Invest Qatar Strengthens Global Partnerships At Asia Leaders Conference, Belt And Road Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, conducted a series of high-level business engagements during its participation at the Asia Leaders Conference, organised by Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, and the 10th Belt and Road Summit, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

At the Asia Leaders Conference, Invest Qatar joined the State Delegation led by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to engage directly with strategic investors and senior business leaders from across Asia and the world.

These discussions focused on strengthening global partnerships, showcasing Qatar's diverse investment opportunities and identifying new avenues for cooperation, with a particular emphasis on digital technologies, advanced industries, and other priority sectors aligned with Qatar's long-term economic diversification goals.

Invest Qatar also held strategic bilateral meetings in Shenzhen and Hangzhou with senior executives from global corporations.

The meeting with Bang Liu, Founder and Chairman of DasIntellitech, a leading provider of intelligent IoT management platforms and solutions, explored opportunities for business expansion and the establishment of its first regional headquarters in Qatar.

Additionally, the meeting with Robert Xu, Founder and Chairman of Kingdee Group, a global enterprise management cloud SaaS company, focused on opportunities to expand the company's Research & Development (R&D) activities in Qatar through enhanced access to local R&D and educational institutions.

In a separate engagement, the meeting with Yiqing Wan, the CEO and Chair of the Executive Committee of China Merchants Capital, a leading alternative asset manager in China, explored potential collaboration in agri-tech and primary production.

Discussions emphasised on mobilising portfolio companies to invest in Qatar's supply chain and agriculture sectors.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the 2025 Global Smart Logistics Summit, Invest Qatar met with Wan Lin, CEO of Cianiao, the world's largest provider of cross-border e-commerce logistics services.

Furthering its outreach in Asia, Invest Qatar participated in the 10th Belt and Road Summit through the“Qatar Pavilion” in the Global Investment Zone, in collaboration with the Consulate of the State of Qatar in Hong Kong.

The pavilion served as a dedicated platform to connect with international investors and business leaders. In addition, Nasser Ali Al-Kaabi, Senior Specialist Investor Relations, Invest Qatar delivered an in-depth presentation highlighting Qatar's role as a reliable partner in advancing global trade, connectivity, and sustainable development.

These engagements reaffirm Qatar's commitment to expanding cross-border investment collaboration and strengthening its role in the global economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.