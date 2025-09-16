Qatar Chamber, Saudi Exports Authority Review Cooperation Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, a trade delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing the Export Development Authority and headed by Saud Al Qablan, Vice President for Services Exports at the Authority.

The delegation was received by QC board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al-Misnad, in the presence of several QC board members, Qatari businessmen, and members of the Saudi delegation.

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Ali Al-Misnad emphasised the shared commitment to strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as exploring partnerships and alliances between Qatari businessmen and their Saudi counterparts.

He highlighted the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which-under the wise leadership of both countries-are witnessing remarkable development across various fields, particularly in the commercial and economic spheres.

He noted that trade exchange between the two countries recorded significant growth over the past year, rising from QR2.97bn in 2023 to approximately QR4.88bn in 2024, a 65 percent increase.

Al-Misnad affirmed the Qatar Chamber's keenness to support investors and businessmen by providing all facilities that contribute to developing fruitful partnerships, achieving mutual interests, and enhancing both countries' positions on the regional and global economic map.

He also called on investors and companies in both countries to explore available investment opportunities, with a focus on non-oil sectors that support sustainable development in line with the National Vision 2030 of both Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Saud Al-Qablan affirmed that Saudi-Qatari relations are longstanding and continue to expand and grow. He noted that the delegation comprises representatives of 26 Saudi companies operating across six sectors including construction, transportation, logistics, information and communications technology, health, education, and consulting services.

Al-Qablan indicated that these companies are eager to invest in the Qatari market, achieve greater integration with the Qatari private sector, exchange expertise, and enhance trade exchange between the two countries.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al-Mohamed, QC board member, emphasised the importance of strengthening economic integration and cooperation among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, stressing that the private sector can play a pivotal role in this regard.

Abdulrahman Al-Ansari, QC board member, stated that numerous opportunities exist for cooperation and partnership between Qatari and Saudi companies across key sectors.

He highlighted that the companies represented in the delegation possess extensive experience and operate in areas aligned with the needs of the Qatari market, paving the way for successful partnerships and strategic alliances.