Data Center Outsourcing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Enterprises With Clear Metrics And Adaptive Sourcing Frameworks Poised To Capture Opportunities In A Rapidly Evolving Market

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Outsourcing Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Data Center Outsourcing Market grew from USD 156.10 billion in 2024 to USD 168.20 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.54%, reaching USD 241.48 billion by 2030.

Data center outsourcing is undergoing significant change as organizations prioritize flexible infrastructure models, cost efficiency, and heightened service reliability. The sector is increasingly defined by innovations in cloud integration, heightened attention to data sovereignty, and rising sustainability requirements influencing enterprise decision-making.

As digital infrastructure complexity grows, senior leaders are reevaluating their approach to data center outsourcing as a means of achieving operational agility, sustainability, and resilience. The evolving landscape demands a focus on advanced services, regulatory compliance, and tailored infrastructure solutions guided by strategic imperatives.

Data center outsourcing is moving beyond cost reduction, serving now as a strategic platform for digitally driven growth and operational flexibility. Leaders with clear metrics and adaptable sourcing frameworks will be best positioned to capture emerging opportunities and manage evolving risks in this dynamic market.

Why This Report Matters



Informs procurement and infrastructure leaders with actionable market intelligence across technologies, sectors, and geographic contexts.

Supports strategic planning by highlighting regulatory influences, technology adoption patterns, and segment-specific opportunities essential for navigating data center outsourcing complexity. Enables vendor risk evaluation and resilience planning amid shifting cost structures and global supply chain pressures.

Key Attributes:

