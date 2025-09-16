Data Center Outsourcing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Enterprises With Clear Metrics And Adaptive Sourcing Frameworks Poised To Capture Opportunities In A Rapidly Evolving Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$168.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$241.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Hybrid strategies that combine cloud-native and on-premises systems now underpin most outsourcing decisions, giving organizations new control over performance optimization and cost containment. Adoption of edge computing is moving critical processing closer to end users, requiring providers to innovate around real-time data management and distributed infrastructure. Green data center investments are accelerating, with providers increasingly integrating renewable energy and next-generation cooling, to align with both regulatory mandates and enterprise sustainability ambitions. AI and machine learning are reshaping operational efficiency through predictive maintenance and automated resource allocation, enabling enhanced reliability and differentiated service levels. Market segmentation reveals distinct requirements by sector: finance expects stringent compliance; energy focuses on critical uptime; healthcare demands confidentiality; while retail and IT need scalable analytics and rapid network deployments.
Scope & Segmentation
- Service Type : Cloud Services, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Colocation, Cage Colocation, Rack Colocation, Suite Colocation, Managed Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Shared Hosting Industry Vertical : Banking Finance Insurance, Energy Utilities, Government, Healthcare, IT Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail Organization Size : Large Enterprises, Multinational Corporations, Regional Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Micro Enterprises, Small Enterprises Tier Standard : Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV Key Companies Analyzed : Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Global Switch Holdings Limited, CyrusOne Inc., GDS Holdings Limited, KDDI Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024 Competitive Analysis Equinix, Inc. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. NTT Communications Corporation China Telecom Corporation Limited Global Switch Holdings Limited CyrusOne Inc. GDS Holdings Limited KDDI Corporation Iron Mountain Incorporated Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
