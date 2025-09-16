China's Stimulus Moves Narrowed By Rising Debt Pressures - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://cms.1arabia.com/dubai-gen-image.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Beijing is preparing to roll out limited fiscal and monetary support as China faces weakening growth, dimming export demand and a fragile property sector. Analysts expect modest interest-rate cuts and additional spending, but size and scope will be constrained by a heavy debt burden and local government financing risks.

Official data shows industrial output rose 5.2% year-on-year in August, the slowest since August 2024, while retail sales grew just 3.4%, their weakest since November 2024. Fixed-asset investment across the first eight months of the year is up only 0.5%. Economic indicators like rising unemployment and falling home prices underscore growing domestic stress. Export demand, especially to the United States, has softened sharply.

Finance Minister Lan Fo'an has asserted that China's debt remains at a“controllable and reasonable level,” while promising further fiscal reform to bolster consumption and investment. Hidden local government debt is being addressed, with over 60% of local government financing vehicles having mitigated their undisclosed obligations. Beijing has issued about 4 trillion yuan in special bonds out of a 6 trillion‐yuan quota allocated under its 2024-2026 framework.

Despite these assurances, fiscal options appear limited. Local governments, heavily dependent on land sales and property development for revenue, are seeing income dwindle amid the property slump. Many of them carry large off-balance-sheet debts, which limit their ability to borrow further without risking financial instability. Analysts warn that fiscal expansion beyond existing special bond quotas could trigger credit risk and undermine monetary policy transmission.

Monetary policy tools are seen as more flexible. The central bank is expected to pursue cuts in policy interest rates and perhaps reduced reserve requirement ratios for banks. Some targeted measures, such as support for housing and subsidised consumer loans, are under discussion. But reliance on monetary easing brings its own challenges-lower rates may offer limited stimulus when private sector demand is weak and households are wary of debt.

See also Bengkulu Hospital Marks New Era in Indonesia-Saudi Development

The property sector remains a key drag on growth. Unsold homes, delayed or incomplete projects, and tightly controlled borrowing rules for developers all erode confidence and investment. Local governments, deprived of revenue from land sales due to the real-estate slowdown, face pressures both to stabilize the housing market and to reduce their contingent liabilities.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?