AUTODOC remains on track for success in the first half of the year

Sales revenue rose by 18.5% to €889.6 million between January and June

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.5% to €80.9 million

Sales markets in France and Spain/Portugal grew at above-average rates

Positive outlook for 2025 as a whole CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii: 'AUTODOC is in excellent shape, both economically and operationally.'

Berlin, 16 September 2025 – Autodoc SE, the leading online retailer for vehicle spare parts and accessories in Europe, significantly increased its revenue and profit in the first half of 2025 despite a challenging economic and geopolitical environment. 'AUTODOC is in excellent shape, both economically and operationally,' says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii, adding: 'We will continue to pursue our chosen path with vigour.' AUTODOC is confident that it will be able to continue on its growth trajectory for the year as a whole. In the first six months of this year, AUTODOC continued its strategic course at a rapid pace. In February, the AUTODOC MARKETPLACE launch was announced in France. 'This is a decisive step in the digital transformation of the European automotive spare parts market,' emphasises Zadorojnii. It enables selected third-party suppliers to offer their products directly via the AUTODOC platform and reach millions of potential customers. 'With the successive expansion in the first half of the year to Germany, Austria, Portugal, Spain, Italy as well as Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, we are getting closer to our goal to further expand our position as the leading platform for vehicle parts and accessories in Europe.' The logistics network has also been further expanded: in March, the new warehouse in Belgium was opened.“We are ramping up the operations in Belgium to enhance delivery speed for our customers,” says Zadorojnii. The strategically favourable location of the site supports AUTODOC's growing B2B presence in France. The B2B offering was also extended to customers in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy, resulting in extraordinary sales revenue growth of +144% in the first half-year 2025. The new warehouse in Belgium contributed to this growth and will support the expansion of the B2B business. The warehouse will also fulfil B2C orders. As it is a hybrid solution, it will serve both segments, improving both B2C and B2B customer satisfaction. In June, another step forward was taken with the launch of the new own brand goCORE, which was developed with and for professionals and combines reliable quality with competitive prices, enabling workshops and wholesalers to grow their business with parts they can trust. Zadorojnii: 'These milestones will have a positive impact on our future performance.' Double-digit growth in sales and earnings The positive business development reflects both past and newly launched strategic measures. Sales climbed by 18.5% year-on-year to €889.6 million (H1 2024: €751.0 million) in the first half of the year. Of this, €825.4 million (H1 2024: 724.7/+13.9%) was attributable to the B2C segment and €64.2 million (H1 2024: 26.3/+144.0%) to the B2B segment in the first six months of this year. The largest sales markets, France and Spain/Portugal, stood out with growth of 28.6% and 28.8% respectively. Gross profit increased by 19.3% to €378.1 million (H1 2024: €317.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.5 per cent to €80.9 million (H1 2024: €71.9 million). At the EBITDA level, temporary margin effects from the extension of the B2B business and the ramp-up of the Belgian warehouse in the first half of the year resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1% (H1 2024: 9.6%). 'The first half of 2025 demonstrates the robustness of our company. We prepare for future growth as we roll-out AUTODOC PRO, our Marketplace and ramped-up our new warehouse in Belgium. This brings us into a strong position and will allow us to maintain a healthy balance between financial solidity and strategic growth,' says Lennart Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer of Autodoc SE. This is reflected among other things in the development of liquidity. Free cash flow amounted to €71.3 million (H1 2024: €128.5 million) in the first half year, which allowed for a dividend payout of €59.5 million in the second quarter 2025. Nevertheless the cash balance rose to €136.2 million at the end of June (30.06.2024: €107.9 million). 'We are in the position of being able to finance our strategic initiatives entirely ourselves out of our strong free cash flow,' says Lennart Schmidt. More orders, more active customers and higher order values The number of orders rose from 8.3 million (H1 2024) to 9.4 million in the first half of 2025. AUTODOC also measures its economic success by the development of the number of active customers. Customers are considered active if they have placed at least one order within the last 12 months. As of 30 June 2025, the number of active customers was 8.8 million, an increase of 1.0 million compared to the previous reporting date (30 June 2024), when the number of active customers was 7.8 million. Average order value increased from €91.1 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 to €94.4 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. Cautiously optimistic for the full year 2025 'Geopolitical uncertainties and economic conditions are currently challenging for all market participants, but AUTODOC is weatherproof and we are continuously working to further strengthen and expand our position,' says Zadorojnii. Against this backdrop, AUTODOC is also confident about the rest of the year. 'Provided that the economic and global situation does not deteriorate further, we confirm our guidance,' says Schmidt.

€ million H1 2024 H1 2025 % Sales revenue 751.0 889.6 18.5% Gross profit 317.0 378.1 19.3% Adjusted EBITDA 71.9 80.9 12.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.6% 9.1% -0.5%pp Net profit 16.9 24.4 44.3% Free cashflow 128.5 71.3 -44.5% Cash and cash equivalents 107.9 136.2 26.2% € million Q2 2024 Q2 2025 % Sales revenue 398.5 462.3 16.0% Gross profit 169.1 199.0 17.6% Adjusted EBITDA 43.4 46.9 8.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.1 0.1 -0.7%pp Net profit 12.2 13.5 10.7% About AUTODOC AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting e-commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2024, AUTODOC's product assortment comprises around 6.7 million SKUs from around 2,500 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires, as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,000 people in 13 locations: Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom and Ukraine. Press contact Tina Rodriguez Director of Communications Tel.: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 160 99051581 Email: ...

Investor contact Stefanie Steiner Director of Investor Relations Phone: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 151 55621476 Email: ... -p

