Aap Implantate AG Closes The First Half Of The Year With Sales Of € 6.2 Million Clinical Trial Nears Positive Conclusion
EQS-News: aap Implantate AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") informs:
The first half of 2025 was marked by geopolitical uncertainties, fragile supply chains and new US tariffs. Despite these challenges, the company succeeded in strengthening its operating base and consistently driving forward strategic initiatives.
The introduction of US import tariffs ("Liberation Day") at the beginning of April represented a turning point. Operational adjustments in supply chains and targeted price adjustments in the USA have reduced the impact of tariffs to a minimum.
Regionally, we were able to further expand our position in important markets:
Revenue Q2/HY 2025/2024
With regard to the USA, the success story of the strategic realignment is somewhat clearer when viewed after adjusting for currency effects. The operating decline decreased continuously from -9% in the first half of the year to only -1% in the second quarter - clear evidence that the transformation initiated in 2023 is taking effect.
Due to the continuously growing customer base and simultaneous investments by existing customers in the aap portfolio, the company plans to increase orders on the revenue side for the second half of 2025 compared to the first 6 months.
Key financial figures for the first half of 2025 aap Group (unaudited)
*(Gross margin = sales +/- inventory changes – material expenses / sales revenues)
Key financial figures for the first half of 2025 aap by segment (unaudited)
The measures taken at the end of 2023, ongoing optimizations and the organic increase in sales are showing financial success in the first half of the year. aap achieved an almost break-even result in consolidated earnings at EBITDA level, while the positive trend was confirmed in the trauma business at EBITDA level. The EBITDA difference compared to the previous year is primarily related to the deviation in sales and the reduced other operating income.
Cashflow (unaudited)
The significant improvement in operating cash flow was mainly due to a stable gross margin of over 85% (despite inflation-related increases in material prices), lower personnel costs compared to the previous year (mainly reduction in vacation provisions), and an improved margin and cost situation in the United States (higher margins with stable fixed costs).
Financing
Operational activities
Bottlenecks at our notified body delayed the expected MDR approvals for plates and screws, which had a negative impact on sales planning and production. On the other hand, the MDR approvals for products of classes Im, Ir and IIa were successfully completed, which confirms the high quality of our submitted documents. These successes make us confident that the remaining registrations will follow soon.
The clinical trial is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF"). The grant granted to the company (funding codes 13GW0313A+B, 13GW0449A+B) is part of the BMBF's field of action "Healthcare Economics in the Health Research Framework Program" (= funding body). According to the BMBF, funding is provided for projects on the topic of "Transferring medical technology solutions into patient care - proving clinical evidence without delay". For further information, please refer to the corresponding guideline on the BMBF website: .
Outlook for the second half of 2025
For the second half of 2025, in addition to the forecasts already formulated in the 2024 annual financial statements, the focus is on several important milestones: the stabilization of liquidity for ongoing investments, the completion of the human clinical trial, the preparation of the study report by the end of the year for our antibacterial implant technology and the completion of the MDR approval work. At the beginning of September, we had already very successfully passed the MDR recertification of the company and the US FDA inspection.
On the revenue side, the Management Board plans to increase sales for the second half of the year compared to the first six months and maintains its forecast for the year as a whole.
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –
About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovative pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For more information, please visit our website at aap .
There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.
If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin
Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 – 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Email: ...
16.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
