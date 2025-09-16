EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

aap Implantate AG closes the first half of the year with sales of € 6.2 million; clinical trial nears positive conclusion

Human Clinical Trial of Silver Antibacterial Technology Successfully Nears Completion and Opens Next Step to Regulatory Approval;

Existing customer business EMEA grows normalized by 11%, total aap 3% after excluding one-time UN order;

US tariff impact successfully mitigated; APAC region strong growth driver The first half of 2025 was marked by geopolitical uncertainties, fragile supply chains and new US tariffs. Despite these challenges, the company succeeded in strengthening its operating base and consistently driving forward strategic initiatives. The introduction of US import tariffs ("Liberation Day") at the beginning of April represented a turning point. Operational adjustments in supply chains and targeted price adjustments in the USA have reduced the impact of tariffs to a minimum. Regionally, we were able to further expand our position in important markets: EMEA: The EMEA region, which accounts for over 50% of total sales, maintained a solid baseline. Adjusted for one-off effects from the previous year, the region even recorded strong growth of 11% in existing customer business. Germany (+8% despite hospital structural reform), South Africa (+36%) and the MEA markets as a whole performed particularly well. LATAM: The region stabilized in Q2 but was unable to close the Q1 gap. Brazil stands out with +37% growth, driven by the successful launch of the first LOQTEQ® foot systems after certification. Mexico and Colombia, on the other hand, fell short of expectations - Mexico due to delayed customer contract processes, Colombia due to structural challenges due to financing bottlenecks in the healthcare sector. APAC: Successful market development continues. With initial activities in the new markets of South Korea and Taiwan as well as strong growth in Thailand (+26%), the customer base was significantly expanded. The region achieved an impressive growth of 82% and promises further growth in the future. USA: The strategic transformation was initially slower than expected, but the implemented strategies and intensified customer activities are now starting to take effect. In June, monthly sales of over USD 0.3 million were achieved - a clear signal that the reorganization and targeted customer relationships initiated in 2023 are bearing fruit. Revenue Q2/HY 2025/2024 Revenue in EUR thousand Q2/2025 Q2/2024 Change EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)

North America

LATAM (= Latin America)

APAC (= Asia-Pacific) 1.569

642

642

299 1.907

683

639

102 -18%

-6%

+1%

+>100% Turnover 3.152 3.330 -5% Revenue in EUR thousand H1/2025 H1/2024 Change EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)

North America

LATAM (= Latin America)

APAC (= Asia-Pacific) 3.271

1.290

1.221

454 3.334

1.429

1.427

250 -2%

-10%

-14%

+82% Turnover 6.236 6.440 -3% With regard to the USA, the success story of the strategic realignment is somewhat clearer when viewed after adjusting for currency effects. The operating decline decreased continuously from -9% in the first half of the year to only -1% in the second quarter - clear evidence that the transformation initiated in 2023 is taking effect. Revenue in USD (million) Q2/2025 Q2/2024 Change North America 0,7 0,7 -1% Revenue in USD (million) H1/2025 H1/2024 Change North America 1,4 1,5 -9% Due to the continuously growing customer base and simultaneous investments by existing customers in the aap portfolio, the company plans to increase orders on the revenue side for the second half of 2025 compared to the first 6 months. Key financial figures for the first half of 2025 aap Group (unaudited) In EUR million, rounded 01.01.-30.06.2025 01.01.-30.06.2024 Change Turnover 6,2 6,4 -0,2 Gross margin* 5,2 5,2 -0,1 Other operating income 0,6 0,9 -0,3 Personnel costs -2,9 -3,2 0,3 Operating costs -3,2 -3,1 -0,1 EBITDA -0,3 -0,0 -0,2 Operating profit (EBIT) -1,0 -0,8 -0,2 Net Revenue -1,0 -0,9 -0,1 Margins in % Gross margin* 85% 87% EBITDA -5% -0% Operating profit (EBIT) -16% -12% *(Gross margin = sales +/- inventory changes – material expenses / sales revenues) Key financial figures for the first half of 2025 aap by segment (unaudited) 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 Figures in EUR thousand TraumaLOQTEQ® Silver Total TraumaLOQTEQ® Silver Total Earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 56 -348 -292 335 -382 -46 The measures taken at the end of 2023, ongoing optimizations and the organic increase in sales are showing financial success in the first half of the year. aap achieved an almost break-even result in consolidated earnings at EBITDA level, while the positive trend was confirmed in the trauma business at EBITDA level. The EBITDA difference compared to the previous year is primarily related to the deviation in sales and the reduced other operating income. Cashflow (unaudited) In EUR million, rounded 01.01.-30.06.2025 01.01.-30.06.2024 Change Cash flow operating -0,2 -1,0 0,8 Cash Flow Investment -0,3 -0,0 -0,3 Cash Flow Financing -1,0 0,5 -1,5 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Cash and cash equivalents 0,6 2,1 -1,5 Net position 0,4 0,4 The significant improvement in operating cash flow was mainly due to a stable gross margin of over 85% (despite inflation-related increases in material prices), lower personnel costs compared to the previous year (mainly reduction in vacation provisions), and an improved margin and cost situation in the United States (higher margins with stable fixed costs). Financing

In July 2025, the company was able to conclude a lease-sale back agreement with NordLeasing company to secure liquidity. The company thus received EUR 725 thousand. The leasing contract has a term of four years. Operational activities Bottlenecks at our notified body delayed the expected MDR approvals for plates and screws, which had a negative impact on sales planning and production. On the other hand, the MDR approvals for products of classes Im, Ir and IIa were successfully completed, which confirms the high quality of our submitted documents. These successes make us confident that the remaining registrations will follow soon.

Regarding the human clinical trial with antibacterial implants, we refer to the most recent press release of September 09, 2025. The Internet address contained in the press release regarding the guideline of the study has changed due to a name change of the funding agency. It has been updated in the following text. The clinical trial is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF"). The grant granted to the company (funding codes 13GW0313A+B, 13GW0449A+B) is part of the BMBF's field of action "Healthcare Economics in the Health Research Framework Program" (= funding body). According to the BMBF, funding is provided for projects on the topic of "Transferring medical technology solutions into patient care - proving clinical evidence without delay". For further information, please refer to the corresponding guideline on the BMBF website: . Outlook for the second half of 2025 For the second half of 2025, in addition to the forecasts already formulated in the 2024 annual financial statements, the focus is on several important milestones: the stabilization of liquidity for ongoing investments, the completion of the human clinical trial, the preparation of the study report by the end of the year for our antibacterial implant technology and the completion of the MDR approval work. At the beginning of September, we had already very successfully passed the MDR recertification of the company and the US FDA inspection. On the revenue side, the Management Board plans to increase sales for the second half of the year compared to the first six months and maintains its forecast for the year as a whole. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges – About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovative pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For more information, please visit our website at aap . There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement. Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments. If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 – 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Email: ...



