Oman Investment Bank Celebrates the Successful Bond Issuance of Sindbad Overseas
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Oman Investment Bank is pleased to congratulate Sindbad Overseas Group on the successful completion of their debut bond issuance, marking an important milestone in Oman’s capital markets.
The transaction raised OMR 73 million (USD 190 million) through a four-year amortising guaranteed bond priced at a yield of 7%. The bonds were listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange on 15 September 2025. The issuance generated strong demand from Omani institutions and prominent investors which led to an increase from the original maximum target size of OMR 50 million to OMR 73 million, making this the largest debut OMR-denominated bond issuance by an Omani corporate to date. The issuance also represents the first transaction under Sindbad Overseas Group medium-term note program, with Oman Investment Bank acting as the Issue Manager and Collecting Bank.
Mohammed Al Habsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, said: “We are proud to have served as Issue Manager and Collecting Bank for this landmark debut issuance. This milestone underscores the Bank’s position as a trusted partner delivering innovative financing solutions that support our clients’ ambitions and strengthen Oman’s position as a leading hub for capital markets.”
Mazin Al Rawahi, Chief Executive Officer Sindbad Overseas Group, added: “On behalf of the Group, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of this landmark transaction. The inaugural issuance marks a significant milestone for our organization and demonstrates the confidence that investors place in the Group’s long-term strategy. This achievement strengthens our financial position and establishes a solid platform for future funds-raising initiatives”
This achievement reflects Oman Investment Bank’s ongoing commitment to broadening financing opportunities for national companies and contributing to the Sultanate’s long-term sustainable economic growth.
Sindbad Overseas Group is an Omani group of companies specialized in chartering marine vessels and other types of assets globally, reinforcing its regional and international presence and supporting its ambitious growth and expansion strategy.
