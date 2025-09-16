Minister Of Finance Meets Chairman Of BNP Paribas
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Chairman of BNP Paribas Jean Lemierre during his visit to France. Minister Al Kuwari also met Managing Partner and Co-Chairman of the Partners Committee of Rothschild and Co. Francois Perol. The meetings focused on bilateral relations and prospects for strengthening them in the fields of investment, finance, and the economy, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest as well as issues of common concern.
