From Gallery To Online Sales: Herat Girls Keep Painting Alive

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A number of female painters in western Herat say that due to the lack of job opportunities in other sectors, they have turned to selling their artwork online.

These young artists believe that online sales not only provide them with income, but also help in keeping the art of painting alive.

Ziba Halimi, one of the painters, told Pajhwok Afghan News that after recent political developments, she started learning painting. Due to the lack of active galleries, she shares her works on social media and receives customer orders through those platforms.

She added that although this method has now become a source of income for her, problems such as last-minute cancellations by customers also exist.

Meanwhile, Shabana Taheri, one of the pioneers of online art shops in Herat, believes that after restrictions on women's activities, online stores have become the best way for women to remain active and generate income.

She stressed that the number of her customers has increased in recent months, but more support is still needed.

Taheri called for holding in-person exhibitions and providing more opportunities for women artists.

At the same time, Tahira Muradi, a painting instructor, described art as an inseparable part of Afghanistan's cultural identity.

She emphasized the need for national and international exhibitions, calling them an important way to showcase and sell the works of female artists.

On the other hand, Behnaz Saljooqi, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the western zone, spoke about the growing interest of girls in painting and online sales.

According to her, economic problems and lack of facilities to establish art galleries are the main reasons driving people toward online shops.

She added that the Women's Chamber of Commerce has recently provided training and online sales opportunities to 50 girls for their artworks.

Meanwhile, officials at the Directorate of Information and Culture in Herat announce ongoing efforts to support women artists.

Hamidullah Ghiyasi, head of the department's art and culture section, said that several exhibitions have already been held in support of female painters in the province.

He added that broader national and international exhibitions are also planned in the near future.

hz/sa/ma