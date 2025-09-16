Joramco Welcomes Staff Families During a Family Fun Day at the New Hangar 7
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, we believe our success is built not only by our people, but also by the families who stand beside them.
This year’s Family Day brought together more than 2,000 employees and their loved ones for a celebration held on August 29th at our newly inaugurated Hangar 7. The day was filled with laughter, energy, and unforgettable moments, featuring entertainment, interactive activities, and experiences tailored for all ages. Families also had the chance to win valuable prizes, including a fully paid weekend getaway.
More than just a showcase of our new facility, Hangar 7 was transformed into a place of joy and connection where families experienced the scale of the aviation world up close, while enjoying a vibrant community atmosphere.
This celebration reflects Joramco’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its people, honoring not only the employees who drive our success every day, but also the families who support them along the way.
