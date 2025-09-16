Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Joramco Welcomes Staff Families During a Family Fun Day at the New Hangar 7


2025-09-16 03:58:59
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, we believe our success is built not only by our people, but also by the families who stand beside them.

This year’s Family Day brought together more than 2,000 employees and their loved ones for a celebration held on August 29th at our newly inaugurated Hangar 7. The day was filled with laughter, energy, and unforgettable moments, featuring entertainment, interactive activities, and experiences tailored for all ages. Families also had the chance to win valuable prizes, including a fully paid weekend getaway.

More than just a showcase of our new facility, Hangar 7 was transformed into a place of joy and connection where families experienced the scale of the aviation world up close, while enjoying a vibrant community atmosphere.

This celebration reflects Joramco’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its people, honoring not only the employees who drive our success every day, but also the families who support them along the way.


MENAFN16092025005143011674ID1110066757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search