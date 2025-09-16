Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 September 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has introduced an interactive online edition of the Burj Rashid Exhibition, building on the success of its inaugural showing, which was held with support from the Sikka Platform. First launched to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Burj Rashid, the exhibit aimed at honouring the landmark that has shaped the emirat’’s architectural, social, and economic history. It also inaugurated t‘e ‘Dubai Se’ies,’ an initiative that celebrates t’e city’s creative milestones through engaging, modern s.
The virtual platform invites users to embark on an immersive 360-degree exploration. Audiences can navigate the digital space and discover works from over 30 artists, the majority of whom are Emirati, alongside select contributions from international creative voices. Each piece draw’ on Burj Rashid’s enduring influence, capturing a range of perspectives that highlight’its role in Dubai’s cultural identity and heritage.
The online experience also includes a high-definition 3D tour, allowing visitors ’o trace Burj Rashid’s architectural evolution through original blueprints, construction stages, and distinctive design features. Archival materials, multimedia elements, and narrative storytelling combine to create a multi-sensory journey that links the tower’s history with its lasting significance.
The original showcase, curated by Kamla Al Olama, ran for five months at Al Safa Art and Design Library, with support from 7X, Al Bayan, Gulf News, John R. Harris & Partners, and Ramesh Gallery at the Four Seasons Gallery.
Completed in 1979 by the British firm John R. Harris & Partners, Burj Rashid was the ci’y’s first skyscraper. Its construction paved the way for the Dubai World Trade Centre, a major hub for exhibitions, conferences, and global events. Rising to 149 metres, the tower was the tallest building in the region for twenty years and continues to stand as a symbol of D’bai’s ambition and ongoing progress.

