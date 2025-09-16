Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Opens Tuesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock market index, the BIST 100, kicked off Tuesday trading at 11,034.02 points, marking a modest increase of 0.31% or 33.77 points compared to its previous closing level.
Following a robust performance on Monday, when the index surged by an impressive 6.06% to close at 11,000.26 points, investor confidence remains high. Monday’s trading session was marked by a substantial daily turnover, with transaction volumes reaching 201 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $4.85 billion, underscoring significant market activity and liquidity.
By 9:50 am local time (0650 GMT) Tuesday, the Turkish lira maintained relative stability against major global currencies. The exchange rate was recorded at 41.3270 liras per US dollar, 48.7430 per euro, and 56.3715 per British pound, reflecting steady trading conditions in the foreign exchange market.
Meanwhile, key commodity prices showed mixed trends: an ounce of gold was valued at $3,690.05, reflecting ongoing demand for safe-haven assets, while Brent crude oil prices stood at $67.20 per barrel, indicating steady energy market conditions amid global supply and demand factors.
