HBKU Launches Elmi Research Management System
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, September 15, 2025 - The Office of the Vice President for Research (OVPR) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has officially launched its enhanced research management system, ‘Elmi’. The comprehensive and unified platform is designed to empower collaboration, highlight research strengths, and share the university’s achievements globally.
Elmi, derived from the Arabic word for ‘science’ and ‘knowledge’, reflects one of the platform’s core purposes of advancing HBKU’s research as well as fostering a culture of discovery and academic excellence.
The platform will serve as a dynamic gateway to HBKU’s research ecosystem. From ongoing projects and publications to groundbreaking research initiatives addressing national and global challenges, Elmi provides clear and accessible insights into the university’s scholarly contributions.
Commenting on Elmi, Dr. Eyad Masad, Vice President for Research, HBKU, said: “Research and discovery are at the core of HBKU’s mission. With Elmi, we have a specialized system that is designed to collect and showcase the full range of researchers' expertise, generate knowledge, address pressing challenges, and build partnerships that drive positive impact in Qatar and beyond.”
To explore HBKU’s research ecosystem, readers are invited to visit the Elmi portal ( and navigate through the university’s projects, publications, and collaborations. The platform provides access to HBKU’s scholarly contributions and highlights how its researchers are driving impact locally and globally.
The OVPR at HBKU is responsible for developing and growing research initiatives and building an innovation pipeline to transform research into value creation in support of HBKU’s overall goals.
