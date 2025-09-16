Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival Rocks Atlantic City This Saturday With Powerhouse Talent, Purpose, And Heart

The Ladies Who Rock 4 a Cause Music Festival - 10th Anniversary Celebration Lineup

This all-female-fronted music event unites GRAMMY®-nominated, Billboard-charting, award-winning performers around a powerful cause: supporting women in crisis.

- Sharon LiaATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Born from one woman's mission to turn hardship into hope, the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival-founded by award-winning artist and resilient force Sharon Lia-celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at ACX1 Studios on the iconic Pier at Caesars, Atlantic City.This all-female-fronted, purpose-driven music event unites GRAMMY-nominated, Billboard-charting, and award-winning performers around one powerful cause: supporting women in crisis.Already fueled by fierce determination and a deep desire to uplift women, Lia's battle with cancer ignited the spark behind this mission-driven nonprofit. Born in defiance of hardship and built on hope, generosity, and the unshakable belief that music can heal, the festival has become a heartfelt movement. This year's milestone not only marks a decade of giving-it honors a personal story of survival and serves as a testament to resilience, purpose, and the power of community.Proudly announcing their partnership with The Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy (The GRAMMYs) the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause, joins together with sister nonprofit REST Connection (Vickie Landis, founder), and aims to expand the reach and breadth of a shared charitable mission to continue showing up for women in crisis-one song, one story, and one act of kindness at a time.“We're not trying to change the whole world-we're just trying to change someone's world,” says Sharon Lia, founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.“I'm deeply grateful for the volunteers, artists, and partners who have locked hearts with me in this vision over the last ten years. This festival is a beacon of unity and purpose-a reminder that we are not alone, and that is powerful.”This day of music unfolds over the Atlantic Ocean with breathtaking views, elevating this year's fundraising event. The festival features a dynamic, multi-genre, all-female-fronted lineup of original artists inside the stunning atrium of ACX1 Studios on the boardwalk pier at Caesars, culminating in a special Golden Ticket Giveaway for a three-night Cozy Retreat donated by ICONA Resorts (must be present to win, 18+) and an electrifying After-Party. Please note: Last giveaway entry is 7:30 PM, winner must be present to accept. To ensure a seamless evening and the closing dance party, no new admissions or re-entries will be allowed after this time.The Lineup:Sharon Lia Band – Award-winning cinematic symphonic rock artist, graphic designer, author, GRAMMYnominated album contributor, and founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.Pretty Poison – Featuring Jade Starling – Award winning, Billboard-charting pop/dance icon, singer, songwriter and group, known for their iconic #1 Platinum hit“Catch Me I'm Falling.”Helen Bruner & Terry Jones – Powerhouse GRAMMY-nominated soul/R&B duo.Camille K – America's Got Talent finalist and teen pop sensation.Destinee Monroe – Electrifying pop artist known for her dynamic vocals and empowering stage presence.Seems Like Tuesday – Eclectic original rock band blending '90s alt, pop-rock, and soul.Quasimodo's Bride – Award-winning theatrical rock with a commanding, high-concept performance style.Black Rose Rebellion – Modern hard rock, led by“The Rebel Queen,” delivering fierce, anthemic energy.Heartbreak Beat – Female-fronted, high-energy '80s tribute band that keeps the crowd on its feet.For the first time ever, the event will feature an official emcee, the vibrant Melissa Daley of 94 WYSP fame (94.1 FM), and event disc jockey, the dynamic DJ AG The Therapist-both powerhouse women who embody the spirit of our all-female, empowering lineup-keeping the energy high between sets.Another first: the night will end with an electrifying DJ-led Dance After-Party!From rising local talent to legendary performers, each leading lady (and their amazing bands) brings their own unique fire to the stage-proving that when women lift women, anything is possible.“It's an incredible honor for Pretty Poison, featuring Jade Starling, to be part of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause on September 20th at ACX1 in Atlantic City,” says Starling.“This event is about more than music-it's about love, strength, and women supporting women in need. We're proud to lend our voices to such a powerful cause and stand together in the spirit of unity and compassion.”GRAMMY-nominated duo Helen Bruner & Terry Jones are honored to return to the festival.“There's something incredibly special about sharing the stage with an all-female lineup-it's empowering, electric, and full of heart,” say the duo.“What makes this event even more meaningful is the incredible work of founder Sharon Lia, whose passion and generosity are unmatched. She gives with everything she has, and it's a blessing to be part of a cause that truly changes lives.” Known for their soulful vocals and heartfelt performances, Bruner & Jones continue to use their music to support missions that matter-and this one is especially close to their hearts.The volunteer-driven festival takes place inside the beautiful atrium overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The volunteer-driven festival takes place inside the beautiful atrium overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The festival is family-friendly, rain or shine, and powered by the passion of its community. Guests will walk the Pink Carpet, shop the Rock Shop, and experience a day filled with connection, joy, and unforgettable live performances-all made possible by the volunteers, artists, and partners who lock hearts with the mission.Truly, a positively rockin' weekend to remember!EVENT DETAILSEvent: Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival and 10-Year CelebrationDate: Saturday, September 20, 2025Doors Open: 12:30 PMShow Begins: 1:00 PMLast Entry: 7:30 PM sharp (no admissions after this time)Event Ends: 11:30 PM (including Dance After-Party)Re-Entry: Permitted with wristband only until 7:30 PM; after 7:30 PM, there is no re-entry.Box Office/Will-Call Closes: 7:30 PMLocation: ACX1 Studios on the iconic Pier at Caesars, Atlantic City, NJ🎟 Golden Ticket Giveaway: Must be present to win! Special Giveaway: All ticket holders are entered into the Golden Ticket Giveaway for a Three-Night Cozy Retreat donated by ICONA Resorts. Must be present to win and 18+.All tickets are a donation to this fundraising event! General Admission (floor/standing) $10, Balcony Seats $25, Children under 12 Free. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.Video and images will be made available to media during and after the event. MEDIA CONTACT for founder and artist interviews, and onsite event coverage:Beth Ann Hilton | Publicity / Ambassador LWR4AC...M. 310-560-8390Sharon Lia | Founder / CEO / Artist LRWARC...M. 609-954-5523PUBLIC LINKS:Tickets:...Handle for Instagram / Facebook / TikTok: @ladieswhorock4acause

Retrospective Video: How It All Began

