Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company Anacardio Completes Patient Recruitment In Phase 2A Study Of Its Drug Candidate AC01

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN September 16, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company AnaCardio has completed enrollment in the phase 2a part of its clinical study GOAL-HF1. The ongoing study evaluates AnaCardio's drug candidate AC01 in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction, with results expected by the end of the year.AnaCardio AB is a privately held Swedish clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs to treat heart failure. The company's lead asset, AC01, is currently being evaluated in a clinical phase 1b/2a study, GOAL-HF1, in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The phase 2a part of the study includes a total of 26 patients and aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics following 28 days of treatment. The randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study is being conducted at 13 highly specialized heart failure centers in Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, and the UK.

”We are encouraged to see our portfolio company AnaCardio successfully completing patient enrollment in its phase 2a study with the drug candidate AC01, which represents a new approach to treating patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. We now look forward to the study results and the continued advancement of the program," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in AnaCardio amounts to 10 percent.

