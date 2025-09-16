Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Aide Navarro Softens Stance On PM Modi Amid Trade Talks


2025-09-16 03:10:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, known for his hardline views on India, has unexpectedly softened his tone on PM Modi. In a CNBC interview linked to the SCO Summit, Navarro suggested Modi was uneasy standing alongside China. This shift follows the restoration of U.S.-India trade talks, hinting at Washington's recalibration.

