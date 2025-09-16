Trump Aide Navarro Softens Stance On PM Modi Amid Trade Talks

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, known for his hardline views on India, has unexpectedly softened his tone on PM Modi. In a CNBC interview linked to the SCO Summit, Navarro suggested Modi was uneasy standing alongside China. This shift follows the restoration of U.S.-India trade talks, hinting at Washington's recalibration.

