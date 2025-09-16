Trureach China Launches At DMEXCO: Direct Marketing Gateway In Europe To Affluent Chinese Travelers Via Alibaba's Fliggy
COLOGNE, GERMANY – September 16, 2025 – Reach MENA (), an end-to-end marketing agency targeting affluent Chinese travellers, today announced the European launch of its new brand, TruReach China, the exclusive agent of Alibaba's Fliggy in Germany as the first move of the expansion in Europe markets.
While Chinese travellers spent more than $250 billion globally in 2024 (Source: Statista 2025 ) and are rapidly resuming international travel, European brands have struggled to connect with them effectively.
“For too long, Europe's tourism destinations, hospitality groups, and luxury retailers have existed at the margins of China's digital universe,” said Mazen Hallaway, CEO of Reach MENA and founder of TruReach China.“Yet China is not simply a market; it is a self-contained ecosystem where travel inspiration, decision-making, and bookings converge. With TruReach China, we are not just opening a pathway, we are reshaping how Europe engages with the world's most influential travellers and highest spenders on luxury retail.
“Positioned as a dedicated end-to-end marketing agency, we address this gap with a full-funnel solution built around Alibaba's Fliggy's ecosystem,” said Maher Ghazal, Chief Growth Officer of Reach MENA. TruReach China include Strategy (research, trend tracking, competitive benchmarking), Creative (concept development, content creation), Media (planning, buying, execution), Social (setup, community management, amplification), and PR (influencer management, media relations). The company enables tourism boards, luxury retail brands, duty free shops, airlines and hospitality brands to engage with millions of Chinese travellers inside their preferred digital ecosystem – while measuring the true impact of their campaigns.
