President Of Tajikistan Highlights Strengthening Qatar Ties At High-Level Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Relations between Tajikistan and Qatar have been steadily developing, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon said during a meeting with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit of Arab states and other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik president's administration.

The leaders highlighted the successful outcomes of last year's official and working visits at the highest level, as well as the agreements reached during those engagements. They also emphasized the need to further strengthen political ties on the international stage.

Meanwhile, discussions focused on the mutually beneficial expansion of trade, economic, and investment relations, alongside cooperation in energy, transport and communications, industry, mineral resources, and agriculture. Special attention was paid to sustainable cooperation in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The sides also addressed cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and others.