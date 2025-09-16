DIWAN-2LD KUWAIT-PAPUA NEW GUINEA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait PM congratulates Papua New Guinea on Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to Governor General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (end)
