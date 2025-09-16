Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan FM: Israeli Assault On Qatar Violates International Law

Turkmenistan FM: Israeli Assault On Qatar Violates International Law


2025-09-16 03:02:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, H E Rashid Meredov stressed that the Israeli attack on Qatar is a flagrant breach of international law and undermines the mediation efforts. He expressed his warm condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in this attack.

Using force as a vehicle to settle disputes is unacceptable, as it represents an encroachment upon the values and tenets of the United Nations Charter. The international community must work and back everything that would bolster global peace and security, His Excellency said, addressing the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday.

He added that it is significantly important to stand side by side against the force that breaches the nations' sovereignty, because this act would undermine mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence.

Peaceful and diplomatic means must be strengthened to settle disputes and foster confidence among nations as a core vehicle to enhance global peace and security, HE Meredov underlined.

MENAFN16092025000063011010ID1110066543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search