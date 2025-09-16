Turkmenistan FM: Israeli Assault On Qatar Violates International Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, H E Rashid Meredov stressed that the Israeli attack on Qatar is a flagrant breach of international law and undermines the mediation efforts. He expressed his warm condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in this attack.

Using force as a vehicle to settle disputes is unacceptable, as it represents an encroachment upon the values and tenets of the United Nations Charter. The international community must work and back everything that would bolster global peace and security, His Excellency said, addressing the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday.

He added that it is significantly important to stand side by side against the force that breaches the nations' sovereignty, because this act would undermine mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence.

Peaceful and diplomatic means must be strengthened to settle disputes and foster confidence among nations as a core vehicle to enhance global peace and security, HE Meredov underlined.