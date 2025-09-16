Loyola International School Hosts Annual 'Reflections STEAM 2025' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Loyola International School hosted its much-awaited annual STEAM Exhibition, Reflections – STEAM 2025, across its Al-Nasr and Oasis campuses, showcasing innovation, creativity, and the power of hands-on learning. The two-day event brought together students, parents, and educators in an inspiring celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

At the Al-Nasr Campus on September 11, classrooms transformed into vibrant galleries where each department - English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Qatar History, Islamic Studies, Moral Science, Languages, Dance, and Art presented Mega Projects that highlighted imagination and interdisciplinary excellence. Highlights included the Gizmo Gala, an art exhibition featuring mesmerizing student creations, and a spirited live concert by the school band LIS HORMONIX, which filled the atmosphere with energy and enthusiasm.

The event was inaugurated by Srinivas Oruganti, President of Science India Forum, who commended the creativity and dedication of the students. Judges for the day comprised parents and teachers, who evaluated projects and appreciated the effort, originality, and presentation skills of the participants.

More than 1500 exhibits - Music Band, Food Counters, Book Fair left all the visitors enchanted. The theatre of English department, Restaurant setup of French department, Mayan calendar and timeline of Social Science department, Psychology test and life skill games, Mathemagic of Maths department, Robotic play of IT department, Cultural displays of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu departments, Literary bonanza through AI of Hindi department, Deep hive into Islamic culture through beautiful projects from Islamic Studies department, the detailing of Qatar History by Qatar History and Arabic department added value to the event.

In her remarks, Principal Bhavna Vijaykumar emphasized,“Reflection – STEAM 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it's a celebration of imagination, holistic learning, and student voice. It embodies our mission to develop confident, innovative, and future-ready learners.” She extended her heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their tremendous support to the Reflections 2025, appreciation to the Cluster Coordinators, HODs, Subject Coordinators and Students who worked hard for the grand success of the event. She also extended her commendation to the Admin Managers, Admin Staff and Ancillary Staff who worked behind the curtain and were the supports system for all.