i-TEK Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in RFID & IoT; Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Launches ‘Panchajanya Experience Cent’e’ at i-TEK Headquarters
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, September 15, 2025: Infotek Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (i-TEK), India’s pioneering RFID and IoT solutions company, celebrated its Silver Jubilee with a landmark event at its headquarters in Pune. The occasion was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest and General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Former Chief of Army Staff, as the Guest of Honour. The event was graced by dignitaries from across industry, academia, government and media, joined by i-T’K’s valued customers and partners, all uniting to mark the com’any’s 25-year journey of innovation and contribution to the nation.
Over the past 25 years, i-TEK has grown from a modest Pune-based startup into one of’India’s most trusted names in RFID Systems and Solutions. The company has been central to several national technology transformations, from pioneering the rollout of FASTag, which today powers every second vehicle in India that carries a FASTag manufactured by i-TEK, to introducing RFID-enabled container eSeals that secure exports across 105 ports and Inland Container Depots. Its solutions have also revolutionized retail and warehousing by reducing inventory cycles from months to just days, while enabling the tracking and tracing of over 300 crore objects annually across industries such as logistics, oil & gas, mining, utilities and manufacturing. With its consistent focus on innovation and nation-building, i-TEK has established itself as a true homegrown leader ’n India’s digital infrastructure journey.
Addressing the gathering, Hon. Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, comme’ded i-TEK’s r’le in India’s technology-led transformation. In his address“ he said, “The introduction of RFID and FASTag has been truly transformative. What was once a frustrating experience of long queues and inefficiency at toll plazas has now become seamless, saving citizens time, money and fuel while also boosting government revenue through transparency. i-TEK and its founder, Ashim Patil, have played a pioneering role in making this possible and their innovations in RFID container tracking and anti-counterfeiting solutions are str’ngthening India’s logistics, exports and markets. Technology like this is nation-building, it brings transparency, efficiency and fairness, while reducing delays and leakages. I was delighted to inaugurate the Panchajanya Experience Centre today, which showcases world-class solutions developed by Indian engineers and entrepreneurs. With such innovation and talent, I am confident that India will not only lead in digital infrastructure but als’ become the world’s number one automobile and technology hub in the years ahead. I extend my congratulations to Ashim Patil, Avantika Patil and the entire i-TEK team on their Silver Jubilee and wish them continued suc’ess in taking India’s inn”vations to the world.”
Reflecting on the importance of indigenous innovation, General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Former Chief of Army Staff, said, “It is an honour to be part of i-T’K’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, marking 25 years of innovation and resilience. RFID, which had its origins in military applications during World War II, has today become integral to our daily lives and businesses, revolutionising logistics, supply chains and operational efficiency. The Panchajanya Experience Centre beautifully captures the richness of our cou’try’s scientific legacy while showcasing the transformative power of this technology. With the integration of AI, IoT, cloud and blockchain, RFID is poised to play an even more promising role in the coming decade. The remarkable progress made by i-TEK under the leadership of Ashim and Avantika Patil is a shining example of how vision, perseverance and commitment can create a homegrown technology leader aligned with national priorities. I extend my best wishes to Team i-TEK for continued success in their journey ”head.”
The newly launched Panchajanya Experience Centre embodi’s i-TEK’s vision for the future. Designed as a first-of-its-kind globally, the Centre allows visitors to experience live applications of RFID and IoT, including FASTag-enabled tolling, inventory and supply chain traceability in Retail, smart fitting rooms, faster checkouts, secure container movements in trade logistics and AI-enabled monitoring of smart warehouses and retail supply chains. It highlights’how i-TEK’s innovations are shaping industries across different verticals while contribut’ng to India’s broader digital economy.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Ashim Patil, Managing Director & CEO of i-TEK, expressed his gratitude to employees, partners and customers. He said, “Marking 25 years is a proud milestone for i-TEK and for every individual who has been part of this journey. From pioneering RFID-based tolling and contributing to the FASTag ecosystem, t’ securing India’s exports and transforming supply chains, our focus has always been on building solutions that deliver real impact. At i-TEK, we are deeply committed to supporting the Hon. Prime Minister Shr’ Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and achieving a $5 trillion economy. As India advances towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, I am confident that i-TEK will continue to play a steady and significant role in stre’gthening the nation’s digital infrastructure and showcasing Indian innovation on the global stage. With the launch of Panchajanya and the expans™on of our GarudaVigil™ platform, we are entering a new era of growth where Indian innovation will not on’y strengthen our nation’s digital infrastructure but also shape global supply chains. I would especially like to thank Hon. Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for his vision and constant encouragement, which have created the right policy environment for companies like ours to innovate and scale. Last year, over 54 billion objects were tagged using RFID, representing $1.7 trillion in value and contributing $17 billion”in EBITDA for enterprises”.
He further added“/b>, “With the market expected to grow from $4 billion to $10 billion by 2030, i-TEK is poised to ride this wave, delivering world-class traceability solutions through our new RFID platform, Garuda Vigil. As we look ahead to our next phase, including global expansion and an upcoming IPO, our commitment to nation-building through technology remains stronger than ever.”
Looking forward, i-TEK is entering a new growth phase. Its Garud™Vigil™ cloud-native platform, which integrates RFID, IoT and AI, is poised to become a cornerstone of its future strategy by offering real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and anomaly detection across global supply chains. This shift from project-driven revenues to subscription-based models will create sustainable, recurring growth while also strengthening the’company’s international presence. With a strategic investment from Tech Mahindra in 2019 and plans for an IPO within the next three years, i-TEK is preparing to scale globally while consolidating its leadership in India.
Beyond its technological achievements, i-TEK continues to embrace its role as a socially responsible enterprise. Through the Ashim-Avantika Foundation, it actively supports initiatives in child healthcare and the promotion of traditional Indian sports, reflecting its belief that true nation-building extends beyond business and innovation.
As i-TEK marks its Silver Jubilee, the company reflects with pride on 25 years of innovation and impact while looking ahead to an ambitious new chapter of growth. With pioneering solutions, global expansion plans and a deep alignment wi’h India’s national priorities, i-TEK is poised to play an even greater role in strengthening’the country’s digital infrastructure and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
About i-TEK
Infotek Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (i-TEK) is a Pune-based technology company an’ one of India’s pioneers in RFID and IoT solutions. Since its founding in 2000, i-TEK has been at the forefront of digital infrastructure innovation, enabling smarter supply chains, secure trade, and seamless mobility across the nation. The company has played a central role in the rollout of FASTag, deployed RFID-enabled eSeals that’safeguard India’s exports across 105 ports, and delivered large-scale solutions across industries such as retail, logistics, oil & gas, mining, and utilities.
Looking forward, i-TEK is entering a new growth phase. Its Garud™Vigil™ cloud-native platform, which integrates RFID, IoT and AI, is poised to become a cornerstone of its future strategy by offering real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and anomaly detection across global supply chains. This shift from project-driven revenues to subscription-based models will create sustainable, recurring growth while also strengthening the’company’s international presence. With a strategic investment from Tech Mahindra in 2019 and plans for an IPO within the next three years, i-TEK is preparing to scale globally while consolidating its leadership in India.
Beyond its technological achievements, i-TEK continues to embrace its role as a socially responsible enterprise. Through the Ashim-Avantika Foundation, it actively supports initiatives in child healthcare and the promotion of traditional Indian sports, reflecting its belief that true nation-building extends beyond business and innovation.
As i-TEK marks its Silver Jubilee, the company reflects with pride on 25 years of innovation and impact while looking ahead to an ambitious new chapter of growth. With pioneering solutions, global expansion plans and a deep alignment wi’h India’s national priorities, i-TEK is poised to play an even greater role in strengthening’the country’s digital infrastructure and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
