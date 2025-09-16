Doha Summit Pledges Solidarity, Strong Unity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Arab and Islamic leaders convened in Doha for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit delivered a unified condemnation of the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar, pledging solidarity, strong unity, and renewed commitment to the Palestinian cause while stressing that Gulf and regional security is indivisible.

In a decisive move underscoring regional unity, the GCC Supreme Council has directed the Joint Defense Council and the Higher Military Committee to convene urgently in Doha to assess the defense situation and activate joint defense mechanisms aimed at safeguarding the security of member states.

This came during a press conference held yesterday on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, which discussed the Israeli aggression against Qatar and GCC Extraordinary Meeting.

Addressing the press conference, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said that the Arab-Islamic Summit and the meeting of GCC leaders were a historic event reflecting the unity of the Gulf, Arab, and Islamic countries.



He said:“This event clearly demonstrated the spirit of solidarity shown by Arab and Muslim brothers with Qatar in the wake of the treacherous Israeli aggression of September 9 - a stance that is deeply valued and appreciated by us in Qatar.”

“This emergency summit in Doha is not just an extraordinary meeting; it is a clear message to the entire world that Arab and Islamic states reject aggression, adhere to international legitimacy, and affirm that the Palestinian cause will remain at the heart of priorities until the Palestinian people attain all their legitimate rights,” said Al-Ansari.

GCC Secretary-General H E Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said“I would like to highlight the most significant outcomes of the extraordinary session of the GCC Supreme Council. Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders and representatives of the member states, convened an extraordinary summit to reaffirm the GCC's united stance in solidarity with Qatar against the treacherous Israeli attacks,” said Al Budaiwi.

“The leaders affirmed that the security of GCC states is indivisible, and that any attack on one member state is considered an attack on all, pledging to mobilize all resources to support Qatar and safeguard its security and sovereignty,” said Al Budaiwi.

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Yousef Al-Dubaie said that Arab and Islamic countries have today shown support and solidarity with Qatar over the events of September 9.

He said that a clear message was sent to the world: that the sovereignty of any Arab or Islamic state is a red line that must never be crossed.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League H E Hossam Zaki said that all Arab states stood by Qatar in these exceptional circumstances.

“I would like to add that several important points emerged from the statements issued by the leaders. First, there was strong condemnation of the targeting of mediators and negotiators. Mediators are crucial in any conflict resolution process and must be protected,” said Zaki.