Polish PM Announces Downing Of Drone Violating Poland's Airspace

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a drone that violated his country's airspace was shot down. Poland's State Protection Service neutralized a drone operating over sensitive government sites, Tusk said on X platform.

Two people were detained in connection with the incident and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, Tusk added.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently announced that the alliance would significantly strengthen its defenses on its eastern front, following the Russian drone incursion into Poland's airspace, a member of the alliance.

