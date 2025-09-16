Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
General Staff: 208 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

2025-09-16 02:05:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its update as of 08:00 on Tuesday, September 16, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched one missile strike with two missiles, carried out 69 airstrikes dropping 130 guided bombs, conducted 4,795 shelling attacks (including 130 with multiple launch rocket systems), and deployed 5,865 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Russian aircraft struck Zalyznychne, Veselianka, Stepnohirsk, and Lukianivske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops, and artillery units struck one area of Russian manpower concentration, a command post, and an artillery system.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, seven combat clashes were recorded. Russian forces launched one missile strike, five airstrikes with two missiles and 14 guided bombs, and 155 shelling attacks, including six with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 20 clashes were recorded near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, Odradne, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian assaults near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, 17 enemy attacks were recorded near Serednie, Stavky, Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five clashes were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Mykolaivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.



 Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 910 over past day

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 16 assaults near Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and towards Ivanopillia, Pleschiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 54 Russian assaults were repelled near Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Zolote Kolodiaz, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodnie, Novopavlivka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 34 enemy attacks near Yalta, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Ternove, Novoivanivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske, and Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector, two enemy assaults were repelled near Kamianske and towards Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, four Russian attacks were repelled.

Photo: AFU General Staff

MENAFN16092025000193011044ID1110066389

