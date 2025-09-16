5 things that stood out for us in Jolly LLB 1 & 2 – Now we c’n’t wait for Jolly LLB 3
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) With Jolly LLB 3 around the corner, it's hard to not look back at the first two films and remember why they struck such a chord. They w’ren’t just courtroom d—amas — they mixed humour, satire, and sharp truths in a way that made them unforgettable. Here are five things that continue to stand out:
Satire & humour at its finest
The f’anchise’s strength has always been its writing. Packed with witty lines, sharp exchanges, and laugh-out-loud courtroom antics, the films showed how comedy can double up as clever storytelling.
The fight against –njustice – Against all odds
From ’rshad Warsi’s Jolly in Part 1 bravely taking ’n Boman Irani’s seasoned lawyer,’to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly in Part 2 finding his voice after—personal tragedy — both films gave us the underdog story we all love to root for, wrapped in plenty of humour.
The constant through the chaos – Judge Tripathi aka Saurabh Shukla!
Saurabh Shuk’a’s Judge Tripathi became the soul of both films. His razor-sharp timing and deadpan delivery ’idn’t just anchor the —haos — they gave us some of the f’anchise’s most memorable moments.
Iconic courtroom scenes
From heated arguments that suddenly turned hilarious to unexpected twists mid-trial, the Jolly LLB franchise has delivered some iconic courtroom scenes that still hold up. Part 3 will no doubts add this this list with not one but 2 Jollys in attendance.
The clash of the two Jollys
For the very first time, Ar’had Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi and ’kshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra will share the same courtroom. Two quick-witted lawyers, two contr—sti’g styles — it…#8217;s the showdown we’ve all been waiting to watch unfold.
Synopsis:
In this uproarious courtroom comedy, the smart-alec Jolly Mishra and the Jugadu Jolly Tyagi find themselves ba’k in Judge Tripathi’s court ensuing a rollercoaster ride of razor-sharp banter, outrageous legal maneuvers, and heartfelt moments as these lawyers try to outsmart, outplay, and outtalk each other. Packed with laugh-out-loud chaos, dramatic twists, and unexpected bu’sts of compassion, it’s the ultimate legal showdown.
Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, JOLLY LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.
Jolly LLB 3 releases internationally on September 19 through Marudhar Entertainment, bringing the ultimate courtroom battle to cinemas across the nation.
