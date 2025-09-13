Massive Anti-Immigration Rally Rocks London, 26 Police Officers Injured
According to the Metropolitan Police, violence erupted when sections of Robinson's supporters attempted to break through security lines separating them from a rival counter-demonstration organised by "Stand Up to Racism."
Officers were punched, kicked, and hit with bottles, forcing reinforcements equipped with riot shields and helmets to intervene, local media reported.
Four officers sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth, a concussion, a suspected broken nose, and a spinal injury.
According to local media reports, authorities estimated the rally's turnout at between 110,000 and 150,000, making it one of the largest right-wing gatherings in the UK in recent times.
However, the organisers claim that even more people turned out during the rally, calling them "patriots". They described the demonstration as the "Unite the Kingdom" march, while Robinson praised the turnout, calling it a "tidal wave of patriotism" and declaring the protest a "cultural revolution."
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, founded the nationalist and anti-Islam English Defence League and is considered one of the most influential far-right figures in the UK.
The event attracted support from several far-right figures, and billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the gathering by video message, urging political change in Britain and claiming citizens were "scared to exercise their free speech."
Authorities confirmed that more than 1,600 officers had been deployed across London to manage the demonstrations alongside other major events such as football matches and concerts, the local media reports suggested.
Police said investigations into the violence are ongoing.
Further details are awaited.
