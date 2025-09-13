UK Police Arrest 9 After 'Unacceptable Violence' As 100,000 Attend Far-Right Rally
London's Metropolitan police said Saturday it had made nine arrests at a far-right rally attended by more than 100,000 people, after officers faced "unacceptable violence" as they tried to control the crowds.
"They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown," the force added, noting "nine arrests have been made so far for various offences, but many more people have been identified as committing offences".Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Saturday, over a hundred thousand people were at a march and rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
"We believe the number of people in attendance at the 'Unite the Kingdom' demonstration is around 110,000," London's Metropolitan Police said, noting it used a combination of CCTV and police helicopter footage for its estimate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment