UK Police Arrest 9 After 'Unacceptable Violence' As 100,000 Attend Far-Right Rally

London's Metropolitan police said Saturday it had made nine arrests at a far-right rally attended by more than 100,000 people, after officers faced "unacceptable violence" as they tried to control the crowds.

"They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown," the force added, noting "nine arrests have been made so far for various offences, but many more people have been identified as committing offences".

On Saturday, over a hundred thousand people were at a march and rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

"We believe the number of people in attendance at the 'Unite the Kingdom' demonstration is around 110,000," London's Metropolitan Police said, noting it used a combination of CCTV and police helicopter footage for its estimate.