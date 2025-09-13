Egypt, Norway's Scatec Explore Deeper Cooperation In Renewable Energy
The talks came within the framework of Egypt's National Energy Strategy and energy transition plan, which aim to diversify energy sources and raise the share of renewables in the national mix. Essmat stressed that integrating battery-based electricity storage is vital to grid stability, meeting rising demand, and ensuring reliable and flexible power supply. He added that the approach also supports fuel savings, improved efficiency, and long-term sustainability of electricity supplies.
The meeting reviewed progress on the joint green ammonia production project between MOPCO and Scatec, as well as other ventures in solar, wind, and grid-connected battery storage. Essmat confirmed the timeline for completing the 1,000-megawatt solar power plant in Nagaa Hammadi, which will include 200 megawatt-hours of battery storage and is expected to connect to the unified grid next year. Discussions also covered the 900-megawatt wind power project in Ras Shokeir, due to be linked to the grid in 2027.
Talks further addressed localising the production of renewable energy equipment and battery systems, government incentives, the scale of Egypt's domestic market, and export opportunities to Africa and the Middle East.
Essmat underscored that Egypt's energy strategy and transition plan are central to ensuring energy security and sustainability, noting that renewable projects are being developed in partnership with the private sector. He highlighted Egypt's success in attracting investments in recent years and emphasised the importance of working with specialised companies to transfer technology and promote local manufacturing in renewable energy and storage systems.
