SP Leader Flays Ramabhadracharya's Comment, Says It's Meant To Divide Society

MENAFN - IANS) Moradabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan has slammed spiritual leader Ramabhadracharya's controversial statement calling Western Uttar Pradesh a“Mini Pakistan.” Hasan took a jab at him, saying,“If they don't make such statements, how will their spiritual shop run?”

In a conversation with IANS, Hasan accused Ramabhadracharya of deliberately creating fear and division in society through such inflammatory remarks, all for the benefit of a certain political party.

“Hindus and Muslims in Western Uttar Pradesh live like brothers - they stand by each other in times of joy and sorrow. These kinds of statements are aimed at polarising communities and keeping their so-called spiritual shop running,” he said.

Taking a potshot at the commonly used“Hindus are in danger” narrative, Hasan questioned how such claims make sense when the government, military, police, and all key resources are led by people from the Hindu community.

“Muslims believe in Allah and live peacefully with their Hindu brothers. Those who divide society for personal or political gain - can they really be called religious?” he asked.

Hasan further said that calling Western UP“Mini Pakistan” is an indirect way of labelling Muslims as terrorists, which is dangerous and unacceptable. He urged Ramabhadracharya to reflect before making such remarks.

“We all know how and why Pakistan came into existence. Equating Indian Muslims or Indian regions with Pakistan is an insult to the country's unity. Such statements only fuel hate and harm the social fabric,” he added.

Hasan said Ramabhadracharya has been given great respect in the country and should act accordingly.“This country belongs to everyone, and everyone has the right to live here,” he emphasised.

He warned that statements like“Mini Pakistan” spread hatred, affecting everyone from children to the elderly, and bring no real benefit - only harm.

“Creating a climate of fear benefits only those looking to profit politically or otherwise. But in the long run, society suffers,” Hasan added.