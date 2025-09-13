Two Cameras Installed In Rajasthan Assembly With Inflated Prices Hint At Corruption And Vested Interest: Lop Jully
He claimed that the inflated purchase hints at corruption and vested interests behind the move, apart from the serious charge of privacy violation.
LoP Jully has levelled serious allegations against the Rajasthan-led BJP government and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani over the installation of additional CCTV cameras in the House.
He claimed that after the Opposition Congress strongly opposed these cameras as a tool of "spying", attempts are now being made to alter access permissions and erase old evidence.
LoP Jully clarified that CCTV cameras have existed in the Assembly for many years, with their live feed made available to the media and the public via YouTube.
"No Assembly member has ever objected to this practice. But in this session, two extra cameras were installed whose live broadcast was not going to any media channel or YouTube, but to a particular person," he alleged.
Raising questions on this "secret viewer", LoP Jully asked: "Who is that particular person, and what was he watching that could not be shown to the public? Was the intention to violate the privacy and confidentiality of Opposition MLAs?"
He also alleged that the procurement of these cameras may have been done at inflated prices.
"Technical experts say cameras of the same specifications as those in the tender are available in the market at cheaper rates. It appears these cameras were not only meant to invade privacy but also to serve some vested interest in their purchase," LoP Jully said.
Calling the act "undemocratic", he added that the people of Rajasthan are questioning the state government's intentions.
"The state government and Assembly Speaker must answer: Who was the 'Jagga Jasoos' monitoring Opposition MLAs? Were these cameras bought above market price, and if so, why?"
