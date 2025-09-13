Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Families Return To Seyidbəyli Village In Khojaly District

2025-09-13 05:06:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues. In line with the resettlement program, the first families have returned to Seyidbəyli village in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

In the initial stage, 9 families (30 people) were relocated from the Dörd Yol area of Aghdam district, where they had been temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.

The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, soldiers, and officers for liberating their lands, and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

