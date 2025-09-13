The High, High Cost Of Fewer Foreign Students In America

MENAFN - Asia Times) American college campuses from Tucson to Tallahassee are buzzing with the familiar routine of students getting settled in classes and dorms. One new trend, though, is emerging.

An estimated 30% to 40% fewer international students are expected on American college campuses in the fall of 2025, compared with trends in the 2024-2025 academic year, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators – a nonprofit that focuses on international education – and JB International, a for-profit educational technology firm.

In total, an estimated 150,000 fewer international students were expected to arrive this fall, due to new visa restrictions and visa appointments being canceled at US embassies and consulates in many countries, such as India, China, Nigeria and Japan. NAFSA and JB International are expected to release updated data on international student enrollment in November 2025.

There were over 1.1 million international students – more than half of whom were from China or India – on American college campuses in the 2023-2024 academic year, according to the Institute for International Education , which monitors foreign student programs and shares the most comprehensive available recent data.

This sharp drop in international students could cost the US economy US$7 billion in the 2025-26 school year, according to estimates from NAFSA.

For every three international students in the US, one new American job is created or supported by the average $35,000 these students spend in their local communities on housing, food and transportation, and other costs.

As a senior fellow at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a former undersecretary of state for public diplomacy in the Obama administration, I oversaw many of the student exchange programs involving multiple countries around the globe.

I foresee a major economic crisis over international students that could last for years.

A Chinese Columbia University student and a friend attend graduation in May 2019. Photo: Mark Lennihan / Associated Press via The Conversation