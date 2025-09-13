'Playing With The Enemy': Oppn Slams BJP, BCCI Over India-Pak Match

File photo

Mumbai- Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Friday slammed the BJP and the BCCI over the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled for September 14, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray asking if“blood and cricket can flow together.”

The Maharashtra Congress called it an insult to the kin of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and soldiers who have been martyred in the line of duty.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said the government's dual standards had been exposed after it allowed the match to proceed.

Responding to the criticism, Maharashtra minister and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar said international sporting events cannot be dictated by bilateral political stand-offs.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said Pakistan has staged multiple terror attacks inside India, and broadcasters in the country should boycott the India-Pakistan match.

“The BCCI is becoming anti-national. Why is the BCCI so excited about playing with Pakistan? Is it because of greed for money, TV revenue, advertisement revenue, or is it for the fees of players? When Pakistan can boycott Asia Cup just because it was in India, then why cannot the BCCI do it?” he asked.

“Had the real BJP been in power, it would not have allowed it. The BJP has changed its ideology,” Thackeray said.