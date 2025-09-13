IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: 6 Players Who Could Steal Spotlight In Blockbuster Clash

India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 match, with certain players likely to steal the spotlight and influence the game's outcome through standout batting, bowling, and all-round performances.

Team India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The two-arch rivals will face off for the first time since their group stage face off in the Champions Trophy this year, where Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets at the same venue where the two teams will meet once again in the Asia Cup this time.

As Team India and Pakistan gear up for the blockbuster clash, let's take a look at six players who could steal the spotlight with their performances.

Shubman Gill will be facing Pakistan for the fifth time in international cricket after the Asia Cup (twice) and the ODI World Cup in 2023, and the Champions Trophy 2025. Gill is an aggressive top-order batter with his elegant strokeplay, which was evident in his performance in the Men in Blue's opening match against the hosts, UAE, playing an unbeaten innings of 20 off just 9 balls to help the defending champions chase down a mere 58-run target in 4.3 overs.

If India's white-ball vice-captain continues his current form, Gill could play a pivotal role at the top order of the batting line-up, providing Team India with explosive starts and setting the tone against Pakistan's bowling attack in the high-stakes and crucial Asia Cup clash. Shubman Gill has a decent record against Pakistan in international cricket, scoring 130 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 32.50 in 4 innings.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris could emerge as a key player as well as a game-changer for his team in the crucial clash against Team India. After a string of poor performances in the T20I tri-series, Harris picked up his batting form at the right time during Men in Green's opening match against Oman, playing a brilliant knock of 66 off 43 balls. His performance helped Pakistan post a total of 160/7 before bowlers bundled Oman for a mere 67.

Haris's performance was a major boost for Pakistan as it gave the team momentum and confidence heading into the high-profile clash against India, highlighting his potential to turn the game with his aggressive yet composed batting. Once he gets to his rhythm, Mohammad Harris could be a threat to the Indian bowling attack.

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most aggressive batters in recent years in T20 cricket. The southpaw is one of the true students of T20 cricket, with a variety of shots in his arsenal and unleashing them with timing and precision. In the opening match against the UAE, Abhishek unleashed his carnage as he played an innings of 30 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.50 in a 58-run chase.

Known for his fearless approach and having a strike rate of over 190 in T20Is, Sharma can change the course of the game in a few overs, making him a player to keep an eye on as he looks to exploit any gaps in Pakistan's bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025 clash. Abhishek Sharma could also steal the spotlight if he continues his aggressive form and targets powerplay overs, putting Pakistan's bowling attack on the back foot early in the innings.

Another player who could steal the spotlight with his performance in the upcoming Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan is a bowling all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz. Nawaz had put up an impactful performance with the bat, contributing a crucial 19 off 10 balls to help Pakistan post a total of 160/7 and picking a wicket to help the side seal a 93-run win over Oman in the opening match of their Asia Cup campaign.

Ahead of the Oman match, Nawaz was hailed as the 'best spinner in the world' by Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson. The 31-year-old could be a threat to India's batting line–up if he continues to exploit the powerplay or middle overs with his clever variations, tight lines, and subtle change in pace, which might put pressure on arch-rivals' top and middle order.

India's mystery Varun Chakravarthy has emerged as one of the key bowlers since his return to international cricket in 2024. Chakravarthy has become a lead spinner for the Men in Blue in white-ball, given his performance in the last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, and the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was India's highest wicket-taker with nine wickets.

In the Men in Blue's opening match against the UAE, Chakravarthy picked a wicket while conceding just 4 runs in his spell of four overs. The 34-year-old mystery spinner could pose a threat to Pakistan's batting line-up and can steal the spotlight with his ability to deceive batters with spin, flight, and subtle variations while taking crucial wickets at key moments in the clash.

Young Pakistan batter had a mixed outing in the opening match against Oman, where he was dismissed for a golden duck, but dismantled the opposition's batting line-up by taking two wickets and conceded just 8 runs in his spell of two overs. Saim Ayub managed to make up for his forgettable outing with the bat by making key breakthroughs with the ball.

Saim Ayub's batting has been a concern for Pakistan, having scored just three fifties as a top-order batter in his last 10 T20I innings, but he can still make a big impact if he finds form and plays substantial innings to anchor Pakistan's batting against India. He could also influence the game with his bowling, taking key crucial wickets just like he did against Oman.