"Pie Crowned the UK's Most Trusted Tax Return Software - Thousands rely on Pie for stress-free Self Assessment filing, making it the go-to software for trust and reliability in 2025."Pie Money Limited has been named the UK's most trusted tax return software, delivering accurate, stress-free filing for freelancers, contractors, and small businesses. With real-time tax calculations, HMRC submissions, and smart expense tracking, Pie gives users peace of mind during Self Assessment season. Founder Tommy Mcnally says:“Trust is everything we built Pie to make taxes feel safe and simple.”

LONDON, United Kingdom - 12 September, 2025 - Tax season can feel overwhelming especially for the self-employed. Pie, a UK-based fintech, is setting a new standard as the most trusted tax return software for individuals and small business owners.

Why Trust Matters in Tax Tech

Over 12 million Self Assessments are filed every year, and errors can lead to penalties or overpayments. Pie gives users real-time tax insights, expense tracking, and seamless HMRC submissions all from an software built with security and reliability at its core.

“Trust is the heart of everything we do,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“Taxes can feel intimidating, but Pie turns them into something simple and transparent. It's your money. Claim it.”

Customers Feel in Control

Pie users praise the software for its accuracy and ease of use.

“I've tried other softwares, but Pie feels reliable,” said a contractor from Leeds.“It calculated my return instantly and I filed in under 10 minutes. I actually trust the numbers I see.”

A Trusted Partner for 2025 and Beyond

As digital tax filing becomes the norm, Pie stands out not just as a tool, but as a partner for freelancers and small businesses who want peace of mind and a clear view of their money.

Download the UK's most trusted tax return software at and file with confidence today.

About Pie

Pie Money Limited is a UK-focused fintech founded by Tommy Mcnally. Based in Dublin, Pie's mission is to make tax filing simple, stress-free, and accessible. Its services include real-time tax projections, HMRC submissions, and expense tracking, trusted by thousands across the UK.