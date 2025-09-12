Toronto Entrepreneur Brings Mess-Free Garlic Chopper To CBC's Dragons' Den

Evan Ruzycky faces the dragons on CBC's Dragons' Den season premiere

- Evan RuzyckyTORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local inventor Evan Ruzycky is stepping onto the national stage with his kitchen gadget, The Garlic Chop , in the season premiere of CBC's Dragons' Den , airing September 25th at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.The Garlic Chop showcases how a simple idea can spark real innovation in the kitchen. Designed to solve a universal challenge, it combines clever engineering with everyday practicality. The result is a palm-sized, dishwasher-safe tool that makes garlic prep quick andclean. What began as a sketch and a handful of prototypes in Evan's Toronto workshop has grown into a product embraced by home cooks across the country.The Garlic Chop's story is rooted in Toronto's entrepreneurial spirit. Evan first introduced the gadget at local markets, where shoppers eagerly shared feedback and spread the word. From those early weekends behind a folding table to building a nationwide following, the Garlic Chop has become more than just a kitchen tool-it's a symbol of how community support can turn a small idea into a Canadian success story.The road to the Dragons Den started at the National Home Show in March 2025 in Toronto.At the show, Ruzycky was pitching and demoing Garlic Chop to passerby's - when a Dragons Den producer spotted him in action and said: 'you need to apply!'That moment sparked the journey that took The Garlic Chop from a trade show booth to the Dragons Den stage.Ruzycky's journey from a Toronto backyard idea to CBC's biggest business stage highlights the creativity and entrepreneurial drive thriving in the city.Countdown to the Dragons' Den season premiere has begun! Garlic Chop is stepping into the Den and they can't wait to share their journey with you!The episode airs September 25th at 8 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.Ruzycky is grateful for all the support he's received in his hometown of Toronto and would love to share more about his experience pitching on CBC's Dragons' Den. Please feel free to contact him to set up an interview or to get a Garlic Chop in advance of the show appearance.The Garlic Chop media kit is available on our website.

