Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Caught On Cam: Indian-Origin Man Beheaded At Dallas Motel, Suspect Arrested


2025-09-12 03:14:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A brutal murder has horrified Dallas after Indian-origin man Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded at a Texas motel in front of his wife and son. Police arrested Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, accused of carrying out the shocking attack. The crime has left the Indian community in deep shock.

MENAFN12092025007385015968ID1110055209

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search