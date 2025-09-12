Caught On Cam: Indian-Origin Man Beheaded At Dallas Motel, Suspect Arrested

A brutal murder has horrified Dallas after Indian-origin man Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded at a Texas motel in front of his wife and son. Police arrested Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, accused of carrying out the shocking attack. The crime has left the Indian community in deep shock.

