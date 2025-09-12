Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Takes Oath As Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Today, To Hold Interim Role

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nepal's Parliament has been dissolved, and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has taken oath as interim Prime Minister of the country today (September 12).

No ministers have yet been inducted in 73-year-old Karki's interim cabinet, as per an ANI report. She makes history as the first woman to hold the prime minister's office in Nepal.

Sushila Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ram Chandra Paudel , Nepal's top military brass, and Gen Z representatives, the PTI report added.

| Who is Sushila Karki? Nepal protesters want ex-chief justice as interim PM Who is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice leading interim Nepal govt

Karki is widely respected for her tenure as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice - now she has also made history as Nepal's first woman PM.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki has a strong academic foundation in political science and law. She began practising law in 1979, became a senior advocate in 2007, and served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2009.

Karki served as Chief Justice from July 2016 to June 2017, and delivered landmark judgements on transitional justice and electoral disputes, as per an ANI report. Nepal's Gen-Z movement backed her for her neutrality and credibility.

Speaking to AFP, Anil Kumar Sinha, a former justice of the Supreme Court who worked with Karki, said,“She is a credible choice to lead the interim government. Her integrity has never been in doubt, and she is not someone who can be intimidated or easily influenced. She is courageous and not swayed by pressure.”

| Nepal Gen-Z hits streets again - this time to clean up Kathmandu | Viral video New Nepal PM: What are the challenges?

She faces the immediate challenge of restoring law and order in Nepal following days of uncertainty after former PM KP Sharma Oli suddenly resigned earlier this week during the protests, it added.

Speaking to Nepali media, Karki had said that young protesters told her they“believe in me” to lead for“a short time for the purpose of doing elections”, AFP reported.

Nepal has been rocked by violent protests that began on September 8 in major cities, including capital Kathmandu, Pokhara, Birgunj and Butwal. The pushback began after the government's cracked down on social media platforms citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from Agencies)