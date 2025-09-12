Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market Trends Point To Steady Growth Ahead By 2034, Delveinsight Analysis Reveals Redhill Biopharma, Phathom Pharma, Takeda Pharma, Otsuka Pharma, Juvisé Pharma, Abbvie

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Companies in the market include - RedHill Biopharma, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, TenNor Therapeutics, Nexbiome therapeutics, Cinclus Pharma, TenNor Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, HK inno.N Corporation, Deva Holding A.S., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Takeda, RedHill Biopharma, Janssen Cilag Pharmaceutica, Takeda, Il-Yang Pharm, Forest Laboratories, and others.

DelveInsight's “Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Helicobacter pylori Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Helicobacter pylori Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report:



The Helicobacter pylori Infection market size was valued approximately USD 2,672 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2024, TenNor Therapeutics has revealed that its antibiotic candidate, rifasutenizol, has successfully met all primary endpoints in a Phase III trial, outperforming the current standard of care (SoC). The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, controlled trial (NCT05857163) demonstrated that rifasutenizol triple therapy achieved an eradication rate of over 90%, surpassing the effectiveness of bismuth-containing quadruple therapy (BQT) in treating Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, a prevalent bacterial infection of the stomach often responsible for stomach ulcers.

The market size for Helicobacter pylori infection in the US was around USD 1,064.8 million in 2022 , and it is expected to grow driven by rising disease awareness and the introduction of emerging therapies.

The total market size for the EU4 and the UK was estimated at approximately USD 1,028.3 million in 2022 , accounting for nearly 38% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

According to the analysis, in the US, clarithromycin-based triple therapy held the second-largest market share among the currently used therapies, generating approximately USD 351.0 million in revenue in 2022.

In 2022, Japan recorded a revenue of approximately USD 579.4 million , representing the second-largest market size for Helicobacter pylori Infection among the 7MM, with significant growth expected by 2034.

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Helicobacter pylori infection across the 7MM were estimated to be around 321,217,226, with the US contributing approximately 37%, EU4 and the UK accounting for about 43%, and Japan representing around 20% of the total diagnosed cases.

In 2022, the US recorded approximately 118,650,370 total diagnosed prevalent cases of Helicobacter pylori infection, which are anticipated to rise throughout the study period as disease awareness and diagnosis improve.

According to the analysis, EU4 and the UK had approximately 138,397,508 diagnosed prevalent cases of Helicobacter pylori infection in 2022. These figures are projected to change throughout the study period (2020–2034).

Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapies: TALICIA (RHB-105), VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, TAKECAB (vonoprazan), PYLERA, Rifasutenizole (TNP-2198), BGA-1901, Linaprazan glurate, Esomeprazole, TNP-2198, Vonoprazan, Tegoprazan, Levofloxacin, Lansoprazole (Lanton), Vonoprazan, RHB-105, rabeprazole sodium, TAK-438, Ilaprazole + Amoxicillin, Omeprazole, amoxicillin, clarithromycin, and others

The Helicobacter pylori Infection epidemiology based on gender analyzed that there is a higher male preponderance in the prevalence of H. pylori infection The Helicobacter pylori Infection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Helicobacter pylori Infection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Helicobacter pylori Infection market dynamics.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Overview

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection is a condition in which the stomach is infected with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. This bacterium is a common cause of stomach ulcers and can also lead to other gastrointestinal issues.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Helicobacter pylori Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pyloriGender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent

Cases of H. pylori infection in the 7MM infection in the 7MM Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori infection in the 7MM

Helicobacter pylori Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Helicobacter pylori Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Helicobacter pylori Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapies and Key Companies



TALICIA (RHB-105): RedHill Biopharma

VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

TAKECAB (vonoprazan): Takeda Pharmaceutical/Otsuka Pharmaceutical

PYLERA: Juvisé Pharmaceuticals/AbbVie

Rifasutenizole (TNP-2198): TenNor Therapeutics

BGA-1901: Nexbiome therapeutics

Linaprazan glurate: Cinclus Pharma

Esomeprazole: Elpen Pharmaceutical

TNP-2198: TenNor Therapeutics

Vonoprazan: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Tegoprazan: HK inno.N Corporation

Levofloxacin: Deva Holding A.S.

Lansoprazole (Lanton): Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Vonoprazan: Takeda

RHB-105: RedHill Biopharma

rabeprazole sodium: Janssen Cilag Pharmaceutica

TAK-438: Takeda

Ilaprazole + Amoxicillin: Il-Yang Pharm Omeprazole, amoxicillin, clarithromycin: Forest Laboratories

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Strengths



High prevalence of H. pylori and increasing awareness about the infections among people will help drive the H. pylori market. Several regimens such as bismuth, sequential therapy, concomitant therapy, and others have become available which will help improve the treatment and overcome the limitations of first-line Clarithromycin-based triple therapy

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Opportunities



Development of novel therapeutic approaches considering the increasing resistance rates despite the use of combined broad-spectrum antibiotics, bismuth, and acid inhibitors. To adapt clinical trials with a focus on achieving high cure rates to ensure antimicrobial stewardship

Scope of the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Companies: RedHill Biopharma, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, TenNor Therapeutics, Nexbiome therapeutics, Cinclus Pharma, Elpen Pharmaceutical, TenNor Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, HK inno.N Corporation, Deva Holding A.S., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Takeda, RedHill Biopharma, Janssen Cilag Pharmaceutica, Takeda, Il-Yang Pharm, Forest Laboratories, and others

Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Helicobacter pylori Infection current marketed and Helicobacter pylori Infection emerging therapies

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Dynamics: Helicobacter pylori Infection market drivers and Helicobacter pylori Infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Helicobacter pylori Infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Helicobacter pylori Infection

3. SWOT analysis of Helicobacter pylori Infection

4. Helicobacter pylori Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Helicobacter pylori Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Helicobacter pylori Infection

9. Helicobacter pylori Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Helicobacter pylori Infection Unmet Needs

11. Helicobacter pylori Infection Emerging Therapies

12. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Drivers

16. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Barriers

17. Helicobacter pylori Infection Appendix

18. Helicobacter pylori Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

