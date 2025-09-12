Farewellb757: Condor Celebrates The End Of An Era

Frankfurt, September 12, 2025 – Condor will bid farewell to its last Boeing 757-300 in November, marking the end of the Boeing era after 35 years. To honor the occasion, Condor will operate a farewell flight on November 5, 2025, carrying long-standing companions and 757 fans. A total of 75 tickets will be auctioned via the Condor Shop starting September 22, 2025:

The farewell flight will depart from Frankfurt for Vienna, where the Boeing 757 will be honored with a dedicated event. To conclude the day, the world's highest party will take place on the return flight.

“By bidding farewell to the Boeing 757, an era at Condor comes to an end,” said Christian Schmitt, COO of Condor.“At the same time, this marks the beginning of a new chapter with an all-Airbus fleet. Moreover, Condor has become more than a leisure airline, as evidenced by our new city destinations. That is why our farewell flight combines the nostalgia of our last B757 with a joyful look into the future, symbolized by our city destination Vienna.”

Those unable to secure a ticket can still experience the last Boeing 757-300 until early November. According to current plans, Condor will operate six B757s until the end of October, connecting Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with popular destinations in the Mediterranean. The final scheduled flights are planned for Frankfurt–Antalya–Frankfurt and Munich–Antalya–Munich between October 27 and 31, 2025. Additionally, a B757 will operate Düsseldorf–Palma–Düsseldorf on October 29 and Frankfurt–Hurghada–Frankfurt on November 2.

Flights can be booked online at or at all travel agencies.

