Denmark To Help Build Housing For Idps In Odesa

2025-09-11 05:13:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Odesa City Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to Odesa Deputy Mayor Hanna Pozdniakova, two locations in the city are currently being considered where the construction of social housing could be implemented.

Anders Johansson, a representative of the Danish office of Vaekstkapital Group, noted that the Government of Denmark consistently supports the recovery of Ukraine's economy. He emphasized that they understand the need to ensure affordable and safe housing, particularly in Odesa, and expressed interest in seeing more such projects implemented.

Currently, the parties are agreeing on further steps to implement the project as quickly as possible.

Read also: Ukrainian cinema causes sensation at film festival in Canada - Consul General

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Social Policy is working on a program for internally displaced persons, under which the state will cover the down payment on a mortgage for their own housing, as well as part of the monthly payments during the year.

